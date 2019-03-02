Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets nod on road
Howard will be the road starter against the Coyotes on Saturday, according to the Coyotes' official Twitter account.
Howard's last two starts have been lamentable. He's allowed 10 goals across the two games and been pulled both times. Though the Coyotes have only averaged 2.64 goals per game, it's still hard not to be skeptical about the American netminder at the moment, especially on the road.
