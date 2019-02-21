Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets pulled in overtime defeat
Howard allowed four goals on eight shots in just over a period during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blackhawks on Wednesday.
The Red Wings came back to force overtime with a three-goal third period, so Howard actually didn't suffer the loss, but his other numbers suffered dramatically. While he remains 17-16-5, Howard owns a 2.88 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Howard is heading in the wrong direction too, with an .879 save percentage in the last seven games.
