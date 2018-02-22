Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets starting nod against Buffalo

Howard will start in goal Thursday night against the visiting Sabres, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Howard tied a career-worst mark by recording his 19th regulation loss of the season Tuesday night against the Predators. Wins have been few and far between for the veteran goalie, as his allied skaters have only averaged 2.59 goals per contest -- 27th in the NHL. However, Buffalo runs the weakest offense in the entire league, so if there ever was a time to stream him in daily fantasy contests, it would be Thursday night. Howard will also be out to prove that the Red Wings were wise in trading fellow netminder Petr Mrazek to the Flyers.