Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets starting nod against Buffalo
Howard will start in goal Thursday night against the visiting Sabres, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Howard tied a career-worst mark by recording his 19th regulation loss of the season Tuesday night against the Predators. Wins have been few and far between for the veteran goalie, as his allied skaters have only averaged 2.59 goals per contest -- 27th in the NHL. However, Buffalo runs the weakest offense in the entire league, so if there ever was a time to stream him in daily fantasy contests, it would be Thursday night. Howard will also be out to prove that the Red Wings were wise in trading fellow netminder Petr Mrazek to the Flyers.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gives up three in loss•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gearing up to face Preds•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Allows four in loss•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Steals 2-1 win Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...