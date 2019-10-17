Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets starting nod for road match

Howard will guard the cage during Thursday's road game against the Flames, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Howard was tested early and often in his last start Saturday against Toronto, ultimately surrendering four goals on 40 shots en route to his second loss of the campaign. The 35-year-old American will look to bounce back in a road matchup with a Calgary club that's gone 2-0-1 at home this season.