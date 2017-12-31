Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets starting nod for Sunday's tilt
Howard will start between the pipes in Sunday's home game against the Penguins, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Howard has been dialed in recently, maintaining a 1.97 GAA and a .937 save percentage through his last three appearances, but he's posted a disappointing 1-2-0 record over that span due to a lack of offensive support from his teammates. He'll look to stay sharp and pick up a second straight win in a matchup with a Pittsburgh team that's averaging 2.45 goals per game on the road this season, 24th in the NHL.
