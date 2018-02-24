Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets starting nod Saturday

Howard will be between the pipes in Saturday's game against the Hurricanes.

Howard is looking to halt a three-game slide where he has allowed 10 goals on 91 shots. Detroit's offense hasn't been up to the task lately either, averaging just two goals per game over the last six. Carolina has lost four straight, including a 6-1 stomping Friday night from the Penguins, so this could be an opportunity for Howard and the Wings to turn it around, but their lack of dependability should turn most fantasy owners elsewhere.