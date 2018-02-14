Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets starting nod Thursday
Howard will defend the cage against the Lightning on Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Howard -- who recorded consecutive wins in his previous two outings -- will face the unenviable task of trying to shut down Tampa Bay's high-powered offense that is scoring a league-leading 3.54 goals per game. Recent struggles by the veteran opened the door for Petr Mrazek to make a run of starts, but until one of the two netminders can step up his game, coach Jeff Blashill will likely flip-flop between the pair.
