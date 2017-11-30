Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets starting nod Thursday
Howard will start in goal Thursday night against the visiting Canadiens, NHL.com reports.
The Red Wings are mired in a five-game losing streak, with Howard having played a role in all of those contests. It doesn't help the goalie that savvy veteran Trevor Daley (undisclosed) and his physical defense-first ally Luke Witkowski (suspension) have missed time recently, but Howard will be making no excuses for his suboptimal play of late. Somehow, the Habs are averaging the third-most shots on goal this season, yet they are ranked 30th overall in scoring (2.35 goals per game). This seems like a prime opportunity for Howie to get Detroit back on track.
