Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets starting nod Wednesday
Howard will get the road start Wednesday against the Wild, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Howard continues to garner a bulk of the starts with Jonathan Bernier (lower body) on the mend, and the former is looking to snap a 15-game losing streak. He's been showered by pucks lately, making at least 37 saves in three straight games, but pitiful offensive support leaves him on the hook for losses. The Wild rank 15th in the league with 3.30 goals per home contest.
