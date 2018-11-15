Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets starting nod

Howard will start in goal against host Ottawa on Thursday, Callum Fraser of NHL.com reports.

Howard reportedly will be countered by another veteran in Craig Anderson, as the team attempts to nail down its fifth consecutive win. Howard is 6-5-2 with a 2.69 GAA and .920 save percentage, and now he gets to face a Senators team that has gone 3-5-2 in its past 10 games.