Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Given rude welcome in return
Howard allowed five goals on 45 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Arizona.
Howard missed 10 games with a groin injury and Sunday was his first game back. His 40 saves were a season high, but he also gave up five goals for the fourth time in 15 appearances this season. Howard is a miserable 2-12-1 with a 4.02 GAA and .887 save percentage.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Ready for action•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Will start Sunday versus Coyotes•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Will get one more minor-league game•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Sent down for conditioning•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Could head down for conditioning•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Likely out next three games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.