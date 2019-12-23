Play

Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Given rude welcome in return

Howard allowed five goals on 45 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Arizona.

Howard missed 10 games with a groin injury and Sunday was his first game back. His 40 saves were a season high, but he also gave up five goals for the fourth time in 15 appearances this season. Howard is a miserable 2-12-1 with a 4.02 GAA and .887 save percentage.

