Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gives up a five-spot

Howard allowed five goals on 36 shots in a 5-1 loss to Calgary on Thursday.

Howard had some tough luck in this one, including one goal being put into the net by one of his own defensemen. Still, the 35-year-old has now allowed 15 goals in his first four starts on the heels of a career-worst 3.07 GAA in 2018-19. No. 2 netminder Jonathan Bernier hasn't fared any better so far this season, so Howard likely remains the lead goalie, at least for now.