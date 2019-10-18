Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gives up a five-spot
Howard allowed five goals on 36 shots in a 5-1 loss to Calgary on Thursday.
Howard had some tough luck in this one, including one goal being put into the net by one of his own defensemen. Still, the 35-year-old has now allowed 15 goals in his first four starts on the heels of a career-worst 3.07 GAA in 2018-19. No. 2 netminder Jonathan Bernier hasn't fared any better so far this season, so Howard likely remains the lead goalie, at least for now.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.