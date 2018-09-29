Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gives up five versus Maple Leafs

Howard allowed five goals on 24 shots over two periods in a 6-2 preseason loss to the Maple Leafs on Friday.

The Red Wings entered this contest undefeated (6-0-0) in the preseason, but Howard owned a 3.70 GAA and .870 save percentage. Those numbers only got worse after Friday's performance. In light of his bad September, it's best to downgrade Howard to a No. 3 fantasy goaltender in standard leagues.