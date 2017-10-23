Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gives up four goals in loss
Howard surrendered four goals on 37 shots in Sunday's loss to the Canucks.
Howard was the much busier goaltender and he actually played quite well despite the loss. The 33-year-old isn't helping fantasy goers lately, however, having been burned for at least three goals in each of his last three starts. Howard has otherwise had a strong start to the season and is currently sporting a .916 save percentage, so don't be too concerned. The veteran should continue to split time with Petr Mrazek in the cage and makes for a decent play in most fantasy leagues.
