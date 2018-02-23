Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gives up three in loss
Howard made 27 saves on 30 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres on Thursday.
This was not a great game for Howard, especially considering that the Sabres have the worst offense in the NHL. Howard has struggled quite a bit recently, as in eight of his last nine outings he's allowed at least three goals. Now that Petr Mrazek has been traded, the top job is the American's, but he may not be up to it.
