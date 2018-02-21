Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gives up three in loss
Howard made 26 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Nashville.
Howard gave up two goals in the first period as Nashville came out of the gates hot with a 15-8 edge in shots, but the veteran netminder settled down nicely after that and gave his team a chance. Even though he came into this game riding a two-game winning streak, this was Howard's sixth regulation loss in eight starts.
