Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Grabs sixth win Monday
Howard saved 26 of 28 shots during Monday's 3-2 win over Vancouver.
The victory brings the veteran netminder up to a 6-5 record with a .927 save percentage and 2.48 GAA. Those are serviceable numbers in most fantasy settings, and while Howard likely isn't going to stuff the wins column starting behind a mediocre collection of skaters, he should continue to provide solid ratios. Still, it's not out of the question to be selective with his matchups -- if that luxury exists.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Draws start against Vancouver•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Allows two goals in loss to Sens•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tasked with road start Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Stops 30 in Tuesday's win•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Pegged for Tuesday's contest•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Comes up huge in shootout win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...