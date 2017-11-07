Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Grabs sixth win Monday

Howard saved 26 of 28 shots during Monday's 3-2 win over Vancouver.

The victory brings the veteran netminder up to a 6-5 record with a .927 save percentage and 2.48 GAA. Those are serviceable numbers in most fantasy settings, and while Howard likely isn't going to stuff the wins column starting behind a mediocre collection of skaters, he should continue to provide solid ratios. Still, it's not out of the question to be selective with his matchups -- if that luxury exists.