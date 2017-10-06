Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Grabs win for Opening Night at new arena
Howard set aside 37 of 39 shots Thursday for a 4-2 win over the Wild at Little Caesars Arena, the new home venue of the Red Wings.
There were a few scares for fantasy owners that rolled out Howard, as the Wild appeared to score two goals in the first period before they were each taken off the board due to goalie interference. However, the veteran kept his cool throughout the contest, even after allowing two even-strength tallies in the final frame. Howard and Co. will embark on a four-game road trip that starts with Saturday's contest in Ottawa; he has a lifetime 6-5-0 record against that club, albeit with an unimpressive 2.93 GAA and .902 save percentage, so it'll be worth checking back to see if he makes the start in the first place.
