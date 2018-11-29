Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Grabs win over Blues

Howard stopped 33 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Staked to a 3-0 lead, the veteran netminder had squandered it before the nine-minute mark in the third period, but Howard held on for the victory thanks to Todd Bertuzzi's game-winner. He's now got an impressive 6-1-1 record in November with a 2.34 GAA and .930 save percentage, but Howard hasn't posted those kinds of numbers over a full season in a long time.