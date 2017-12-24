Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Great game despite loss

Howard made 23 saves in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Boston. He allowed two goals.

Howard played a strong game, but his mates couldn't get enough goals against the white-hot Tuukka Rask. That's nothing new -- Detroit is 3-4-2 in December and has scored two or fewer goals five times in that span. Howard can't do it all.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories