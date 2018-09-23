Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Hangs on for overtime win
Howard turned away 23 of 26 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime home win over the Bruins.
Howard was on cruise control in Motor City through the first two periods, but the Bruins rallied back with two unanswered goals in the third frame to force overtime. Thanks in large part to Evgeny Svechnikov -- who delivered the game-winner -- Howard pulled through despite how he wasn't at his best Saturday.
