Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Hangs on for shootout victory

Howard allowed four goals on 31 shots from the Flyers on Tuesday, but he survived the shootout sequence to snap the team's 10-game losing streak.

Howard was countered by Petr Mrazek, with whom he had shared the net since the Czech goalie made his NHL debut with the Red Wings during the 2012-13 campaign. However, Mrazek would end up getting pulled in the second period after allowing three goals on 19 shots, whereas Howard cruised through the first two periods, only to get touched up for three goals in the third. The veteran puck plugger can thank Frans Nielsen for providing his NHL-best 22nd career shootout goal to put an end to the miserable losing streak. While it must feel good for Howie to finally get off the schneid, we can't recommend him as anything more than a No. 2 fantasy goalie since he's deployed by a Detroit club with a cringe-worthy minus-39 goal differential through 73 games.