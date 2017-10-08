Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Hangs on for shootout victory

Howard was brilliant Saturday, as he set aside 37 of 38 shots and stopped all three in the shootout sequence to give the Wings a 2-1 road win over the Senators.

The American netminder stood on his head, improving to 2-0 to start the new season. Detroit's defense is far from hermetically sealed, as Howard's seen 77 shots between the Wild and Senators, though Howard is showing why the Wings protected him from Vegas in the expansion draft and exposed current backup Petr Mrazek instead.