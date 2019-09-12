Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Healthy ahead of new campaign

Howard (groin) is available for the start of training camp, according to Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site.

Howard came up lame in an April 6 contest against the Sabres, but the injury was never considered serious. With Jonathan Bernier posing absolutely no threat to unseat Howard as the No. 1 puck stopper, expect to see around 50-to-55 starts from the latter -- a 14th-year backstop who's spent his whole career with Detroit.

