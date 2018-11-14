Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Holds Coyotes in check

Howard made 24 saves en route to a 6-1 home win over the Coyotes on Tuesday.

This was an important victory for Howard, as he now has a winning record (6-5-2) to support a robust .920 save percentage through 13 games. The veteran's hard work in the cage led to a fourth straight win for the Winged Wheel, and it's probably only a matter of time before he puts pen to paper on that multi-year contract extension that's rumored to be coming his way.