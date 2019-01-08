Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Hoping for better luck against Habs

Howard will start in goal Tuesday evening against the visiting Canadiens, Chantal Machabee of RDS reports.

Howard has permitted at least three goals in five consecutive games, as he continues to be a streaky fantasy option serving as the last line of defense for a Detroit team that owns a minus-27 goal differential. The Wings will turn to Howard despite the fact that the Habs torched him to the tune of five goals on 20 shots in an Oct. 15 meeting at Bell Centre.