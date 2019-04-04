Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Hoping to double up against Pens

Howard will start in goal versus host Pittsburgh on Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

As Khan notes, the Wings will take aim at their longest winning streak in more than seven years, as the rebuilding club surprisingly has earned six straight victories heading into Thursday's action. Howard emerged victorious over these Penguins on Tuesday, setting aside 38 of 39 shots in a home start. However, let it be known that the veteran netminder naturally has performed much worse away from Detroit based on a 3.23 GAA and .906 save percentage over 20 games this season -- by comparison, he's maintained 2.83 and .913 marks at "The Pie."