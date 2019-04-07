Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Hurts groin in loss
Howard sustained a groin injury in Saturday's 7-1 loss to Buffalo, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Howard had given up five goals in just over 32:30 of ice time, so his departure from the ice wasn't under any suspicion with respect to injury. However, it was discovered after the game that the New York native had "tweaked his groin" at some point in the first period, but tried to play through it. Howard's final box score included 21 saves on 26 shots, giving him a .808 save percentage.
