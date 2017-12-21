Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In away net versus Flyers

Howard will man the crease against the Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Howard returns to the net Wednesday after receiving the night off in the front end of a back-to-back set Tuesday evening. The team's go-to netminder stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced in his last start Friday against Toronto. However, his last road appearance was less than stellar. He allowed five past him on 10 shots in relief of starter Petr Mrazek. With that outing taken out of the equation, however, Howard has been stellar to the tune of a 2.17 GAA over his nine other road appearances. He will attempt to get back on track Wednesday against a Flyers club that had a six-game winning streak snapped Monday against the Kings.