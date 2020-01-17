Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In goal Friday
Howard will get the starting nod against the Penguins at home Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Howard is stuck in a 12-game losing streak and hasn't secured a victory since Oct. 29 versus Edmonton. During his slump, the netminder posted a 5.04 GAA and .850 save percentage. A clash with a Penguins squad that is averaging 3.38 goals probably isn't the best matchup for Howard to get his season back on track.
