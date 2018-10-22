Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In goal Monday
Howard will get the starting nod for Monday's home clash with Carolina, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Howard will be back between the pipes after earning his first win of the season against the Panthers on Saturday. Even though he walked away with the victory, it was hardly a banner performance by the netminder, as he posted a .919 save percentage and 2.86 GAA. Still, it could be the spark the Syracuse native needs to get his 2018-19 campaign on track.
