Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In goal Saturday
Howard will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Blue Jackets.
Howard has been dialed in of late, registering a 2.18 GAA and .937 save percentage over his last six appearances, but he's posted a disappointing 3-3-0 record over that span due to inconsistent goal support from his teammates. The American backstop will look to stay hot Saturday in a tough home matchup with a Blue Jackets squad that's averaging 3.50 goals per game on the road this season, fourth in the NHL.
