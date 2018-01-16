Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In goal Tuesday
Howard will get the starting nod against the Stars on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Howard was rolling with a four-game winning streak prior to his clash with the Penguins, in which he gave up four goals on 36 shots. The netminder has been inconsistent all season long, so it's hard to determine if Saturday's loss was a blip on the radar or a sign of things to come. For his career, the veteran is 9-6-2 versus Dallas with a .918 save percentage.
