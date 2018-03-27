Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In goal Tuesday
Howard will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Penguins, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Howard has struggled recently, surrendering at least four goals in five of his last six appearances while compiling an ugly 1-5-0 record over that span. The 34-year-old netminder will look to get back on track and snap his personal two-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Penguins team that's averaging 2.89 goals per game on the road this campaign, 11th in the NHL.
