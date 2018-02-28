Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In goal Wednesday
Howard will defend the cage in Wednesday's matchup with St. Louis, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Howard will be making his third start in the last five days when he takes on the Blues -- who have lost seven games in a row --and will be hoping to build on his recent performances. While winning each of his last two starts, Howard posted a sparkling 1.44 GAA and stopped 64 of 67 shots, good for a .955 save percentage. Now that the Wings moved Petr Mrazek to Philadelphia, Howard could see his fantasy value increase if he can find a rhythm while he assumes an even greater portion of the team's goaltending duties.
