Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In goal Wednesday
Howard will get the starting nod for Wednesday's clash with the Senators, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Despite just two wins in his previous four outings, Howard has actually been playing rather well of late, with a 1.73 GAA over that stretch. If the veteran could get a little help offensively from his forwards, he easily would be on a four-game winning streak based on his performance alone. Opposing netminder Craig Anderson has allowed 14 goals in his previous three games, so if Howard can maintain his current compete level, he should be able to walk away with a win Wednesday.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Takes down defending champs•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets starting nod for Sunday's tilt•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets best of Rangers through shootout•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Nice track record against next opponent•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Once again lacks support•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Protecting crease Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...