Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In goal Wednesday

Howard will get the starting nod for Wednesday's clash with the Senators, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Despite just two wins in his previous four outings, Howard has actually been playing rather well of late, with a 1.73 GAA over that stretch. If the veteran could get a little help offensively from his forwards, he easily would be on a four-game winning streak based on his performance alone. Opposing netminder Craig Anderson has allowed 14 goals in his previous three games, so if Howard can maintain his current compete level, he should be able to walk away with a win Wednesday.