Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In net in Anaheim

Howard will be the road starter against the Ducks on Monday.

No surprise here, given that Jonathan Bernier started Sunday night against the Kings. Last year, Howard had a 2.85 GAA and .910 save percentage, and this season the Wings are breaking in a lot of young players, especially on defense. On the other hand, the Ducks will be without Ryan Getzlaf (lower body), Ryan Kesler (hip), and Corey Perry (knee), so they are far from full strength as well.