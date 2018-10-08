Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In net in Anaheim
Howard will be the road starter against the Ducks on Monday.
No surprise here, given that Jonathan Bernier started Sunday night against the Kings. Last year, Howard had a 2.85 GAA and .910 save percentage, and this season the Wings are breaking in a lot of young players, especially on defense. On the other hand, the Ducks will be without Ryan Getzlaf (lower body), Ryan Kesler (hip), and Corey Perry (knee), so they are far from full strength as well.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Sharp against Jackets•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Decent track record against first challenger•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gives up five versus Maple Leafs•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Taking on Leafs in Toronto•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Eight goals of support barely enough•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Blue-paint bound Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...