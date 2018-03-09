Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In net Thursday
Howard will get the starting nod against the visiting Golden Knights on Thursday.
Howard heads in to the matchup carrying an ugly 18-22-8 record, including 0-3-1 in his last four appearances. The 33-year-old netminder is having a rough season, with a .911 save percentage and a 2.80 GAA. In a showdown with the dangerous Golden Knights, Howard should be left on the bench in standard fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Suffers overtime relief loss•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Lets in three in loss•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gearing up for seventh straight start•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Lets in four in loss•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Between pipes against Jets•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Loses despite strong performance•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...