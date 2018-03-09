Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In net Thursday

Howard will get the starting nod against the visiting Golden Knights on Thursday.

Howard heads in to the matchup carrying an ugly 18-22-8 record, including 0-3-1 in his last four appearances. The 33-year-old netminder is having a rough season, with a .911 save percentage and a 2.80 GAA. In a showdown with the dangerous Golden Knights, Howard should be left on the bench in standard fantasy leagues.