Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In net Wednesday

Howard will guard the home goal Wednesday against the Blackhawks.

While Howard's 2.80 GAA and .913 save percentage are mediocre, at best, the veteran netminder has performed noticeably better on home ice, sporting a 2.61 GAA and a .919 save percentage than he has in his 15 efforts on the road, where he owns marks of 3.17 and .903. A tough challenge awaits Wednesday in the form Blackhawks club that leads the league in scoring (4.80 goals per game) in February, so Howard will need to be at his best to skate away victorious.