Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In net Wednesday

Howard led the team onto the ice for warmups, indicating he will protect the net Wednesday against the Maple Leafs.

Howard surrendered three goals to the Lightning in his last go around to drop his first contest of the season, but he's a perfect 2-0 on the road with a 1.44 GAA in two starts this season. However, he will face a tough test this time around against the Maple Leafs, who lead the league with 4.67 goals per game so far this season.