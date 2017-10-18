Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In net Wednesday
Howard led the team onto the ice for warmups, indicating he will protect the net Wednesday against the Maple Leafs.
Howard surrendered three goals to the Lightning in his last go around to drop his first contest of the season, but he's a perfect 2-0 on the road with a 1.44 GAA in two starts this season. However, he will face a tough test this time around against the Maple Leafs, who lead the league with 4.67 goals per game so far this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Makes just 23 saves in 3-2 loss•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Will make Monday's start•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Stops 33, dishes helper in win•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting Thursday against Arizona•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Hangs on for shootout victory•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Punching in for work Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...