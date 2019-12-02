Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Injury details clarified
Howard is specifically dealing with a soft-tissue injury, according to Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, who adds it's not an issue that should affect the goalie long term, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The Red Wings have lost nine straight games, with Howard being shelved for the past two. So far, it's been a dismal season for Detroit's veterans, and the team's "top goalie" is no exception based on a 2-11-1 record, 3.94 GAA and .887 save percentage through 14 games. If you own Howie in fantasy, chance are you sought other options even before he went on injured reserve.
