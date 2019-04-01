Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Knocks off Bruins
Howard stopped 31 of 34 shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.
Howard got plenty of support from the offense, including a five-point game from Anthony Mantha. Howard improved to 22-20-5 with a 3.02 GAA and a .909 save percentage. It's the worst GAA of his career, but he's made 49 starts this season, enough to be a low-end second or solid third goalie for many fantasy owners.
More News
