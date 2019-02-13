Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Knocks off Predators for road win
Howard made 32 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Nashville.
The win ends a mini two-game skid for Howard and moves him over .500 in his previous five starts (3-2-0). For the season, he is 16-15-5 with a 2.71 GAA and .914 save percentage. Next up will be Ottawa on Thursday, a team that has twice bested Howard in 2018-19. Meanwhile, Jonathan Bernier shined in his only start versus Guy Boucher's squad, posting a 35-save shutout back on Feb.2.
