Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Last-second starter against Leafs
Howard will start at home against the Maple Leafs, contradicting a previous report that Jonathan Bernier would start, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
It's unclear if Bernier suffered an injury or illness, but Howard will patrol the crease. Howard is looking to snap a six-game losing streak where he posted a putrid .860 save percentage.
