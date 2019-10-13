Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Leafs prove to be too much
Howard made 36 saves in a 5-2 loss to Toronto on Saturday night. He allowed four goals.
The 35-year-old twinetender is in for a long season behind an exciting, but inconsistent Wings squad. If there's any consolation for fantasy owners, Howard will likely see a lot of rubber in 2019-20. And that might mean a decent save percentage, simply on volume alone.
