Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Leafs prove to be too much

Howard made 36 saves in a 5-2 loss to Toronto on Saturday night. He allowed four goals.

The 35-year-old twinetender is in for a long season behind an exciting, but inconsistent Wings squad. If there's any consolation for fantasy owners, Howard will likely see a lot of rubber in 2019-20. And that might mean a decent save percentage, simply on volume alone.

