Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Lets in four in loss

Howard made 38 saves on 42 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Jets on Friday.

After three good starts in a row Howard struggled on the road against a Winnipeg team that has been formidable on their own ice. However, this performance is not terribly surprising given the kind of season the American netminder is having. Through 48 games, 46 of them starts, Howard has posted a 2.79 GAA and a .912 save percentage.