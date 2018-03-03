Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Lets in four in loss
Howard made 38 saves on 42 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Jets on Friday.
After three good starts in a row Howard struggled on the road against a Winnipeg team that has been formidable on their own ice. However, this performance is not terribly surprising given the kind of season the American netminder is having. Through 48 games, 46 of them starts, Howard has posted a 2.79 GAA and a .912 save percentage.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Between pipes against Jets•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Loses despite strong performance•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In goal Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Stops 36 in win•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Preparing for fourth straight start•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Nearly perfect in home win over Canes•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...