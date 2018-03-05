Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Lets in three in loss
Howard made 23 saves on 26 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Wild on Sunday.
Howard has made seven starts in a row, and it may be starting to wear on him. He's lost his last three outings and allowed seven goals over his last two contests. The American netminder also has a 2.79 GAA and a .911 save percentage, and overwork isn't going to help him as the season winds down.
