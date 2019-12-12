Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Likely out next three games

Howard (groin) isn't expected to be ready to return this weekend, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Red Wings have lost 12 straight games and appear to be destined for a spot in the NHL's draft lottery, so there's no reason for them to rush Howard back before he has fully recovered from his groin injury. The team should provide another update on the veteran netminder's status once his return is considered imminent, but at this point he should be considered out indefinitely.