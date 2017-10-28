Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Looking to snap losing skid
Howard was designated as Saturday's road starter versus the Panthers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Howie started the season with three consecutive wins, but the Red Wings have looked lost offensively, putting up just four goals combined in the past three contests. With Detroit's hockey club trying to snap a six-game losing streak, we hope that fantasy owners aren't depending on Howard for a ton of wins, but he's been quite steady between the pipes -- based on a .924 save percentage and considering the struggles that his allied skaters have had putting the puck into the opposite net.
