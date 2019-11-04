Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Looks to bounce back against Preds
Howard will defend the home cage in Monday's matchup against the Predators, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Howard was yanked halfway through his last start, as he allowed five goals on 21 shots to the Hurricanes. It's been a shaky year for the Red Wings and especially Howard, who has an .898 save percentage and 3.67 GAA overall. The 35-year-old should have plenty of action on tap, as the Predators average 33.6 shots on net (ninth) and 3.86 goals (second) per game.
